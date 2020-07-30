Deonna Purrazzo Gets Emotional Ahead of Her Impact Knockouts Title Win (Clip)

– Madison Rayne recently interviewed Deonna Purrazzo during the Slammiversary CELL-ebration virtual event ahead of Purrazzo’s Impact Knockouts title win against Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary 2020. Impact released a clip of the chat, showing Purrazzo getting emotional when she shares her answer. You can view that clip below.

Yeah, that means everything to me, right? That is what I wanted to do and you’re going to make me emotional. I’ve been holding it all day! That’s what I wanted to do from the little girl that wanted to be a wrestler is come into a company and change the game completely and to put myself on the… I don’t want to cry because I just got my makeup done. To put my name on that list with you, with Awesome Kong, with Gail (Kim), this company has seen me grow from that 19-year-old, completely shy, didn’t think I was capable or knew what I was getting into girl to the woman here today. And I think for me, to put my name on that list with all of you guys and establish a legacy here? It’s come full circle. My entire life has come full circle tonight. More than a championship, more than playing mind games it’s like, this is for me. And it’s been a long journey, but yeah, it means everything to me! Champions, The Virtuosa, doesn’t cry. Whoo.

Later that night, Purrazzo went on to beat Grace to capture the Knockouts Championship at the event. Deonna Purrazzo later commented on the clip and career milestone, “Wrestling will always make me cry. Winning the Knockouts Championship and the legacy that comes w/ it, isn’t lost on me. This one was for me. #Virtuosa”

.@DeonnaPurrazzo became emotional discussing what it would mean to carry the legacy of the Knockouts Division with @MadisonRayne at the #Slammiversary CELL-ebration. Look forward to more CELL-ebration events in the future! pic.twitter.com/kkIfDbcIo0 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2020