WWE News: Deonna Purrazzo Gets a New Look, Jeff Hardy Shows Crab Walk Exercise, Hidden Gems Clip Features Bruiser Brody
May 9, 2019
– WWE released a new video showing NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo changing up her look and hair style. You can check out that video below.
– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workout video featuring Jeff Hardy. Hardy shows off his crab walk exercise, which you can see below.
– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip for Bruiser Brody vs. The Great Kabuki from a 1981 Wrestling Star Wars match. The match is a Steel Cage Texas Death match. You can check out the clip below.
