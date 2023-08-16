UPDATED: Steve Maclin Says He’s Cleared To Wrestle

UPDATE: In a post on Twitter, Steve Maclin responded to the quote from his wife Deonna Purrazzo about his health. He said that he’s cleared to wrestle and now taking bookings.

He wrote: “100% cleared & ready to cause #MayhemForAll. Accepting bookings Sept thru the end of the year! Where do you want to see #MACLIN?”

Original: As previously reported, Steve Maclin suffered a groin tear last month that will keep him out of action in Impact Wrestling. However, it was noted that he won’t require surgery. In an interview with Cultaholic, Deonna Purrazzo gave an update on Maclin, noting that he recently received ‘good news’ from his doctor.

She said: “He’s good. He just saw the doctor [Monday, August 14] and got some good news. He’s on the way up. He’s on his way to a return. I don’t know when that will be, but he’s on the up and up.“