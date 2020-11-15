wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Wins Knockouts Title at Impact Turning Point (Pics, Video)
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Su Yung to win the Impact Knockouts Title at Turning Point tonight. This is Purrazzo’s second reign.
Highlights of the match are below.
No DQ Match for the KO Championship! @DeonnaPurrazzo vs @realsuyung!#TurningPoint
Watch Now: https://t.co/NoQ2FvHHbm pic.twitter.com/OciHKwmGwE
— Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) November 15, 2020
She's hardcore! She's hardcore!@DeonnaPurrazzo #TurningPoint
➡ https://t.co/TOfJCrdXYN pic.twitter.com/UyIvQsP1wk
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2020
😵 @DeonnaPurrazzo #TurningPoint
➡ https://t.co/TOfJCrdXYN pic.twitter.com/kyCTgXoYdK
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 15, 2020
BIG German Suplex by @DeonnaPurrazzo. #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/1oIAvW2rF3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
PEDIGREE ON THE RAMP BY @realsuyung! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/tBoXcV39G3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
The wrestling ring is @DeonnaPurrazzo's canvas…literally. #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/Xuq8OCHyzC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
AND NEW Knockouts Champion – @DeonnaPurrazzo! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/APbaPrMfxS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega On How She Nearly Quit Wrestling Before Signing With WWE, Acting Being the Start of Her Journey
- Paul Heyman On First Time Working Commentary With Jim Ross In WCW, Who He Studies To Be A Better Manager
- Zelina Vega Livestreaming, Expresses Gratitude to WWE, Says She’s Not Retiring
- Notes on When and Why WWE Released Zelina Vega, Vega Issues Full Statement