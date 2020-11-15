wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Wins Knockouts Title at Impact Turning Point (Pics, Video)

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Su Yung to win the Impact Knockouts Title at Turning Point tonight. This is Purrazzo’s second reign.

Highlights of the match are below.

