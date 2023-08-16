Deonna Purrazzo Is Looking Forward To Josh Alexander’s Return To The Ring

Deonna Purrazzo is a fan of Josh Alexander and is looking forward to seeing him return to the ring at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2. Alexander has been out of action for most of the year after suffering a triceps tear in March, and he will compete in a 12-man tag team match at the Impact and NJPW show.

Purrazzo recently spoke with the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast and was asked about what she’s most excited to see at Impact Emergence, where Alexander will be in six-man tag team action.

“Of course I’m going to say myself vs. Trinity for the Knockouts World Championship,” she said (per Fightful). “But I’m really excited to see Josh Alexander return to in-ring competition. He’s [also] returning to in-ring competition in Canada, how could you not be excited about that? I’m a big Josh Alexander fan, I’m an even bigger Jet Alexander fan.”