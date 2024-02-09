wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo To Battle Kiera Hogan On This Week’s AEW Collision
Deonna Purrazzo will collide with Kiera Hogan on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Purrazzo, who is challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, will face Hogan on Saturday’s show.
You can see the updated card for the episode, which airs live on TNT, below:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
TOMORROW@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT
Deonna Purrazzo vs Kiera Hogan
Ahead of her #AEWRevolution title match vs @AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm,
#1 ranked @DeonnaPurrazzo collides vs Girl On Fire @HoganKnowsBest3 TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/EhhOUNvI1Z
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 9, 2024
