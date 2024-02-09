Deonna Purrazzo To Battle Kiera Hogan On This Week’s AEW Collision

Deonna Purrazzo will collide with Kiera Hogan on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Purrazzo, who is challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, will face Hogan on Saturday’s show.

You can see the updated card for the episode, which airs live on TNT, below:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland