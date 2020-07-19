wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Wins Knockouts Title At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
July 18, 2020 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to win the Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary tonight. Purrazzo returned to Impact on June 9th, so it didn’t take long for her to capture the Knockouts title.
.@JordynneGrace takes out @DeonnaPurrazzo! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/uywCLozKb9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
.@JordynneGrace traps @DeonnaPurrazzo in a submission of her own! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/NCvNRb5r3T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
AND NEW Knockouts Champion – @DeonnaPurrazzo! #Slammiversary
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/VxIrPnn6xX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
