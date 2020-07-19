wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Wins Knockouts Title At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Impact Wrestling Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace to win the Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary tonight. Purrazzo returned to Impact on June 9th, so it didn’t take long for her to capture the Knockouts title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Deonna Purrazzo, Ashish

More Stories

loading