Deonna Purrazzo Looks Back At First WWE Main Roster Match

Deonna Purrazzo’s first match on the WWE main roster took place in December of 2019, and she recently recalled how she found out about it. Purrazzo appeared on the main roster for the first time with a short match against Asuka on the December 16th, 2019 episode of Raw. She looked back at the bout during her appearance on the Lightweights podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting contacted for the Raw appearance: “Chelsea [Green] and I were actually both at Raw that day, and we got a text, maybe like Saturday night, [saying] ‘You’re booked for Monday Night Raw. Please confirm you got this text message.’ At least when I was there, like, they would sit you in a room and like have a camera on you and be told like, ‘You’re getting called up,’ and it would be like a huge thing. Or they do the Draft, and you watch them get called up like, ‘Yeah, I just got a text message.’ And I was like, ‘Did you mean to send this to me? Is this really happening? Am I getting called up to be fired?’ is what I thought. Like, I’m going to go to Raw and they’re going to fire me.”

On the match itself: “I think we were in Des Moines, Iowa, and we both kept being like, ‘Just pretend like this isn’t happening so we don’t get disappointed if nothing happens.’ Like, we have no idea why we’re there, and literally last minute — it was a double taping because it was right before Christmas — she was wrestling Charlotte Flair, and I was wrestling Asuka, and we were told like, I don’t know, 5 or 6 p.m. that day. So it was just like last minute — that’s like a theme of my career.”