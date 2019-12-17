Deonna Purrazzo Makes Raw Debut Against Asuka (Video)

– NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo made her debut on Raw tonight, facing off with Asuka in a singles match. You can see video below of Purrazzo battling with the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion. Purrazzo put up a fight but eventually came up short, tapping to the Asuka Lock.

WWE did not make clear whether this is a move for Purrazzo, or a one-off appearance. She was introduced as an NXT Superstar, but WWE has also been trying to keep the brands more separate following Survivor Series.