wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Makes Raw Debut Against Asuka (Video)
– NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo made her debut on Raw tonight, facing off with Asuka in a singles match. You can see video below of Purrazzo battling with the co-Women’s Tag Team Champion. Purrazzo put up a fight but eventually came up short, tapping to the Asuka Lock.
WWE did not make clear whether this is a move for Purrazzo, or a one-off appearance. She was introduced as an NXT Superstar, but WWE has also been trying to keep the brands more separate following Survivor Series.
#WWENXT isn't done taking over.#TheVirtuosa @DeonnaPurrazzo goes to battle against @WWEAsuka NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/qhqT3phmSh
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019
@DeonnaPurrazzo #RAW Debut! pic.twitter.com/W78nvJ5x2w
— The Wretched (@DjJohnnySixx) December 17, 2019
#TheVirtuosa is pulling out ALL the stops.#RAW @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/9rfAhWAkz8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 17, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004