Deonna Purrazzo Making AAA Debut In July
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
Deonna Purrazzo will make her debut for AAA next month, as she announced on Monday. The Knockouts Champion announced on Twitter that she will compete at Verano de Escandalo on July 3rd, taking on Lady Shani.
Purrazzo is also set to compete at Triplemanía XXIX on August 14th where she will face AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache in a title vs. title match.
🚨 ¡Atención! 🚨@DeonnaPurrazzo le responde a @LadyShaniAAA y su reto posterior a su enfrentamiento con @FabyApacheAAA , pero … NO QUIERE ESPERAR MÁS 💥 pic.twitter.com/9eLITiNBVI
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 7, 2021
