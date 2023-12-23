Deonna Purrazzo on Why She Would Like A Match With WWE’s IYO SKY

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo noted that she would like to face IYO SKY in WWE and thinks it would make for a good story. Purrazzo will be a free agent in January after her TNA deal expires, and said she’s had “great conversations with people all across the board.”

She said: “That’s tough. Rhea or IYO, right? I wish I could choose both. I wrestled Rhea a ton of times, just on the NXT house show loops. We wrestled for the NXT UK Championship in the main event of an NXT UK, where Rhea defeated me [laughs], so I feel like there’s that, of we know each other very well, but then there’s also IYO, who I’ve wrestled in Japan a ton. We actually were in the same PC class at the same time, July 2018. So we came in together, and I feel like that would be a really cool story to tell too, I’d like, look what you’ve gone on to do while you stayed in WWE, and I had to leave and redeem myself a little bit, and now I’m coming back for your championship. I feel like that’s a really cool story. So I feel like my answer’s IYO.“