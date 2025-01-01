wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Meets Cheez-It Mascot Ched-Z at the Citrus Bowl
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
– AEW shared a clip of wrestler Deonna Purrazzo interacting with Ched-Z at the Cheese-It Citrus Bowl this week between the University of Illinois Football and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Purrazzo took down and pinned the mascot, which you can view below:
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)