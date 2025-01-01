wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Meets Cheez-It Mascot Ched-Z at the Citrus Bowl

January 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Deonna Purrazzo AEW Collision 8-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW shared a clip of wrestler Deonna Purrazzo interacting with Ched-Z at the Cheese-It Citrus Bowl this week between the University of Illinois Football and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Purrazzo took down and pinned the mascot, which you can view below:

