Deonna Purrazzo On Wrestling Melina At NWA EmPowerrr, Emotions Of AAA TripleMania Match

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Deonna Purrazzo discussed the emotions surrounding her AAA TripleMania match, wrestling Melina at the upcoming NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Deonna Purrazzo on becoming a double champion at AAA TripleMania: “I cried. I cried before the match. I was just so worked up. Like I love wrestling, I love wrestling so much. And it means so much to me to be put in these positions and for people to trust me in these positions and to get to do these cool life things. I wanted to do this my whole life. Especially more now I’m so appreciate of these opportunities, because I came from a place where I wasn’t getting those opportunities and didn’t know if I wanted to wrestle anymore. And the last two years of my life, I’ve just really embraced the opportunities and the gratefulness to get them. I always like to go out and just sit in the crowd when there’s no one, and just look around, look at the ring. I was crying all day because I was just like ‘oh shoot, this is so frickin’ cool.’”

On her excitement for the current state of women’s wrestling and the upcoming: “I think that’s what’s so cool about wrestling right now. You don’t know who’s going to pop up where and what shows are going to happen and who will be involved. I think that’s the selling point to professional wrestling is right now. Now that it’s an all women’s show that kind of ups the ante. Who wouldn’t want to be part of this historic event? To be considered to be a part of it is so meaningful to me, especially from a women’s wrestling standpoint. I’m excited. I never thought I’d get to wrestle Melina so that’s a whole other thing of itself. But I’m just excited for the event as a whole.”