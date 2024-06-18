Deonna Purrazzo Says Mercedes Mone Has Elevated AEW’s Women’s Division

Deonna Purrazzo is a big believer in how Mercedes Mone has helped elevate the women’s division in AEW. Purrazzo recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling and spoke about the TBS Champion’s impact on the division, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Mone’s impact on the women’s division: “She’s such a strong presence in our division and she bring so much more attention, and eyes, and fans to our division… To see her and Willow absolutely smash it, they — it was phenomenal what they did at Double or Nothing. I think validated that same — for us it validated her, but I think it validated a bit for herself again, and sometimes I think that’s more important.”

On fan criticisms of Mone: “I feel like Mercedes has been there and done it all. There’s no exposing anybody in this situation, only elevating them, and I — just — the internet sometimes just drive me insane! I can’t, I can’t!”