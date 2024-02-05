Deonna Purrazzo Says Working With Mickie James Was a Great Learning Experience

Deonna Purrazzo had a lengthy feud with Mickie James in TNA, and she says she loved working with her. Purrazzo is now in AEW where she is set to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at Revolution, and she spoke about her feud with James in TNA on AEW Unrestricted.

“I think that Mickie’s just like a living legend,” Purrazzo said (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). “To work with Mickie and to just pick her brain and learn from someone who has had some of the most storied storylines in women’s wrestling, period, was really an incredible learning experience for me. But then also to add that to my resume of all the things I’ve accomplished alongside her was really, really awesome.”

Purrazzo and James feuded in TNA (then Impact Wrestling) starting in 2021 and main evented Hard To Kill 2022 in a Texas Deathmatch for the Impact Knockouts Championship.