Deonna Purrazzo On Nearly Teaming With Chelsea Green in NXT, Says She ‘Flipped Out’ When It Was Nixed

Deonna Purrazzo was nearly on NXT with Chelsea Green in a tag team, and Purrazzo discussed how she “flipped out” when it didn’t happen in a new interview with Sportskeeda. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On nearly debuting as VXT with Green: “Well, we were told in NXT that we would be debuting – from Triple H. He kind of asked us to brainstorm ideas for vignettes and backstage things, and this was right when NXT was going live … So, he was like, ‘You might not get the chance to be on TV every week in the ring, but if we can do backstage stuff or things that are done at home. Just come up with any and all ideas and shoot them to Creative.’ We did that. We did that twice and we never heard anything back, and then it was that Chelsea was going to debut without me but I would come in when I was ready. I probably squashed that a little bit because I flipped out!”

On why she ‘flipped out’ over it: “I was kind of just like, ‘I’ve asked, for 18 months now, how I can be TV-ready and I’m finally getting an opportunity to be on TV and I’m not ready? That’s on you, that’s not on me. I am ready! You’re just choosing me not to be.’

On the duo’s Raw appearances in losses to main roster talent: “Then we ran into him again to get a call to go to RAW and we heard that it was potentially to do a tag match but nothing was ever confirmed, so, as far as been called up, we don’t know. I think we just kind of took those opportunities, me with Asuka, her with Charlotte, and just killed them … We impressed people at RAW, and we just kept being asked back. Obviously, there’s like, like this… [Deonna puts her fists together] ..with NXT and RAW, and people being called up. So we got brought back down to NXT and were told it wasn’t meant to be a call-up, so that was just a lot of confusion I think on everyone’s ends and what was happening with us, especially with myself and Chelsea.”

On not being able to do the team with Green: “I love VXT. She’s, like, my real-life best friend and if I was going to be in a tag team and just have fun with anyone, it’s 100% her, and I’m sad we didn’t get to do anything with it.”