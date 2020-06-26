Deonna Purrazzo Discusses If She Considered Going to AEW After NXT, Wanting to Get Back to Who She Was Before NXT

Deonna Purrazzo recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet and talked about whether she was in talks with AEW after leaving NXT, wanting to get back to the wrestler she was before NXT, and if she’d ever like to go to AEW in the future. Highlights are below.

On if she ever had any talks with AEW after leaving NXT: “I mean like, some people had reached out, but it was all kind of like fleeting. There was no like, ‘You’re gonna have a meeting’ or, ‘We’re gonna sit down and do this.’ Luckily, I had been to IMPACT before, I know the people there and it was right away like, ‘We’d like to have you, let’s talk about it when we can.’ It was just more of a secure thing.”

On wanting to get back to the wrestler she was before NXT: “But I also think too for me, I don’t want to… and it’s funny now that we’ve seen my debut so this is kind of like contradictory to what I’ve done, but I want to get back to the wrestler I was before NXT, and I want to find myself again and find happiness and all of the things that as a performer I lacked when I was competing in NXT. I want to do that before I go somewhere that’s as mainstream as AEW that has the critics of AEW. I don’t want to go there and be exploring myself and kind of fall into the same role that I fell in in NXT. And luckily IMPACT is a place that understands who I am, is totally on board with what they think I can do and are willing to give me the time to the character development that I need.”

On if she’d like to go to AEW eventually: “So I think all things considering, it just really worked out well there. But who knows, you know? I would love to go to AEW. There’s so many girls that I haven’t gotten to work with, friends that are there and I love what they’re doing with their women’s division. It was just like a timing thing and I think what I need more as a person and a wrestler right now.”

