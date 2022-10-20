Deonna Purrazzo on Adding Gisele Shaw to VXT

– During a recent edition of The Bob Culture Podcast, Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo discussed Gisele Shaw joining VXT. She said the following (via Fightful):

“I think it’s always interesting when you have to add a new member into the group, you have to reassess what your vibe is. I think that Chelsea and I have such a unique relationship because we literally spend every day of our lives together. That’s real, inside and outside of wrestling, so it’s easy. With Gisele, it’s not as easy, but I think that we saw, last week on IMPACT, us work really well as a team from the get, and I think it’s a good thing for VXT. If I had the choice, maybe Gisele wouldn’t have been my first choice, but she kind of stuck her nose in our business and it worked out for now. But don’t doubt that I won’t kick her to the curb when it doesn’t work out.”

The Death Dollz recently picked up a win over VXT (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo) to win the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships earlier this month at Bound for Glory 2022.