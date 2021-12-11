Deonna Purrazzo On Her Initial Goal When She Was Released From WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her goal after being released from WWE in April 2020, noting she just wanted to find a new company to wrestle for. Here are highlights:

On her goals after leaving WWE: “Yeah. I feel like when you leave WWE or other places and then you’re trying to find where you’re going to land, people have these preconceived notions that you have demands and want things. I literally wanted nothing but a place that would pay me to wrestle. I didn’t come in asking for anything. I was like, ‘Let’s see what would happen.’ I swear when I was told I was going to win the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary, the first thing I said to Steve was like, ‘It’ll probably change. No. I’m not gonna tell anyone else,’ because I didn’t think it would happen. So for them to give me that right away and let me roll with it for the last eighteen months has been amazing. Yeah. I think people thought I was going to be asking for a million dollars to wrestle. Also, we were still in the thick of COVID. So there weren’t a lot of indies running. So after my 90 days were up, I had to take what I could take or what was out there. So I think people assume everyone’s asking for a lot of money. I think people assume that they go in saying, ‘I need a storyline with the champion. I need to win.’ A lot of times they don’t win. So I think it was even better that I went for the Knockouts Championship and won right away because that really shocked a lot of people.”

On working with Steve Maclin on his WWE exit: “Yes. Steve, honestly, never really broke out on the indy scene prior to being signed to WWE in 2014. He’d been wrestling for one year. So I think, for him, it was more of an education process and guiding process of like, ‘Okay, now come to IMPACT with me and meet some people and see what happens.’ He didn’t go in looking for a job, but he came out with one. So that was awesome. It was, ‘Okay, get in touch with this guy to have music done so you can release music and work on t-shirt designs,’ and things you don’t have to worry about when you’re in WWE. It’s just given to you. I was like, ‘We have to create some buzz and get people interested in what your next steps are. This is what I did, let’s try to replicate that for you.”