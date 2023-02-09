Deonna Purrazzo on How Mickie James Only Beat Her by Cheating

– During a recent interview on The Bob Culture Podcast, former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo discussed wanting to win the Knockouts Title from Mickie James and how it would bring their story full circle. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Deonna Purrazzo on wanting to be the one to beat Mickie James: “Absolutely. It should be me. I think that Mickie and I have just told an amazing story over the last almost two years that she’s been with IMPACT, and I think that it would come really full circle for Deonna Purrazzo to be the one to defeat Mickie James. I never have defeated Mickie James before. I almost did, and then she cheated, so I just want to throw that out there.”

On the only time Mickie James beat her: “She only beat me in December because she cheated, but IMPACT doesn’t seem to care about that. I think it would be so full circle and story-ending of, she dethroned me, and now I get to get my comeuppance years later. So it will be really interesting to see if we get to that point. I would love it. I know Mickie would love something like that to happen. It’s just a matter of time and if all the pieces are in the right place.”

Mickie James is currently slated to defend the Knockouts Title against Masha Slamovich at Impact No Surrender on February 24.