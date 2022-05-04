Deonna Purrazzo On If She Regrets Missing All In, Her Dream Match In Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about not appearing at the All In event back in 2018, as she backed out due to getting a deal with WWE. She said one of the reasons she regretted it was that she couldn’t share the ring with Britt Baker and Chelsea Green. Here are highlights:

On missing All In: “I am a real, real believer that everything happens for a reason. So I can’t say I wholeheartedly regret not doing it because I think the mindset I had in 2018 was I had been doing extra talent work for WWE and enhancement talent for WWE for three/four years at that point and they’re finally saying, ‘Yes.’ As a little kid, I didn’t know what IMPACT was or I didn’t know what Ring of Honor was. It was, ‘I’m a WWE fan and I’m going to be a WWE Diva,’ at the time. So when they’re finally saying, ‘Yes,’ my dream is coming true, how do I say no to that? If I do say no, we didn’t know the landscape of what wrestling is in hindsight. So maybe they will never say yes again. I had to give it a try. But there is a part of me that does regret it because Britt and Chelsea are my best friends, I would have loved to share that moment with them. They talk about it all the time and I’m just the loser in the corner like, ‘Okay, fuck off.’”

On her dream match: “I think I’ve talked about that, a triple threat specifically is my dream match where the three best friends— We’re in different parts of our career and I think the three of us had only collectively started and didn’t know who we were going to be and I didn’t know who the Virtuosa was. Britt wasn’t DMD yet. Chelsea was still kind of the Hot Mess, but was coming out of it. So it was really we were babies. We were such babies at that time and I think we’re women who know who they are and know who they want now and don’t put up with B.S. So I think it would be ten times better than maybe All In was now. So, yeah, I regret it but also, too, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in without what happened in NXT and what’s come of my time in IMPACT.”