Deonna Purrazzo on Knockouts Title Win: ‘I Am Right Where I Belong’

– During last night’s Slammiversary event, Deonna Purrazzo beat Jordynne Grace to capture the Impact Knockouts Championship. Earlier today, Purazzo commented on her victory on Twitter, which you can see below. Purrazzo wrote, “I’ve owned every bit of this journey. I am right where I belong. @IMPACTWRESTLING #Virtuosa” You can check out her tweet below.

I’ve owned every bit of this journey. I am right where I belong. @IMPACTWRESTLING #Virtuosa 👁 pic.twitter.com/Z1SMWfh3eU — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 19, 2020