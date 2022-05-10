wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo On The Pressure Of Being In The Main Event Of AEW Dynamite
During an interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Deonna Purrazzo reflected on last week’s AEW Dynamite main event match against Mercedes Martinez and how it came about (per Fightful):
“Yeah, it was like the lead up to it all day. We didn’t know what the card looked like or where we were gonna be. It’s funny because Mercedes and I were like ‘We might be the main event, we’re the biggest thing on the advertisement’. But gosh, I don’t wanna be in that spot, that’s a lot of pressure. Then, at like 5 O’Clock they’re like ‘You guys are the main event’. A lot of pressure. IMPACT does our live pay-per-views, there’s like four every year. Then we do these app specials that are live, but I don’t necessarily do live TV every week like people on AEW are. It was even more pressure for me to be like ‘Can I still do this?’, I hadn’t done live TV since NXT, so that’s two years. I was like ‘Oh gosh, we have a commercial break and we have a Picture in Picture’. There’s so many faucets to this that we have to get right because we’re the main event, but I think it turned out really really great. I think that I got to put my best foot forward and IMPACT’s best foot forward. It’s just a really exciting time right now.”
Purrazzo lost the match to Mercedes Martinez who become the new undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion.
More Trending Stories
- Bill DeMott, Mark Henry Call For Tammy Sytch To Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame
- Jake Roberts Discusses 80s WWE Drug Culture, Wrestlers Taking Advantage Of Women, Taking Cocaine
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos