Deonna Purrazzo On Tony Khan’s ROH Purchase, Possible Match With Britt Baker

Deonna Purrazzo recently weighed in on Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH and her hopes that she can defend her championship against Britt Baker. As you likely know, Khan announced at the start of the month that he had purchased ROH and will be booking the company. Purrazzo, who is the current ROH World Champion, spoke with Muscle Man Mountain about being champion at this time and her potential long-desired match with Britt Baker

“Oh, I’d love to defend it against Britt Baker,” she said about a potential title defense at Supercard of Honor (per Fightful). “But there’s also a lot of other women in AEW that you know, and obviously, I don’t know what’s to come of my relationship with Ring of Honor and Tony buying Ring of Honor and I just don’t know, there’s a lot of unanswered questions for everyone right now, and everything’s just a little bit up in the air. But I would love to be at Supercard of Honor, if I’m asked to be I will be there 100% defending my Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship.”

She continued, “But yeah, it’s Britt. We’ve talked about that for years. It feels like now but there’s such a plethora of women’s talent there that I think really could be showcased better and more. I’d love to wrestle Kris Statlander. I’d love to wrestle Leyla Hirsch. I’d love to wrestle Red Velvet. There are so many women there that would be first-time matchups for me and potential dream matches.”