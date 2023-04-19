Deonna Purrazzo On When She Found Out Mickie James Was Giving Up Knockouts Title

In an interview with Fightul, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about when she found out that Mickie James would be forfeiting the Impact Knockouts title. James gave up the belt three days before Rebellion, where Purrazzo beat Jordynne Grace to win the vacant belt.

She said: “That’s when both Jordynne and I found out. We were waiting just like the rest of the world to know what that match was going to be. It was a bit of uncertainty. Leading into Mickie’s announcement and then only having Friday and Saturday to prepare for this match, knowing that there is this pressure on us and we want to outdo ourselves. We want to do better. Jordynne wants to win, but I want to win, and all those things. It was interesting to watch, and of course, with Mickie, it was very dramatic. That was her moment and she took it and we don’t know what’s next for Mickie. She kind of left it open-ended, she left the belt in the ring, and said ‘It’s your time now.’ We are all very interested, myself, Jordynne, the IMPACT Wrestling world is excited to know what that meant for Mickie James and what that means for her future. She never lost the Knockouts World Championship. Does that mean she’s gunning for me? Is she the first person to want to challenge me? I don’t know. There is a lot of uncertainty.“