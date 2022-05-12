Deonna Purrazzo Open to Knockouts Tag Team Title Run With Chelsea Green

Deonna Purrazzo isn’t certain what’s next for her in Impact Wrestling, but she’s not averse to teaming with Chelsea Green for a run at the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Purrazzo recently spoke with Bodyslam.net for a new interview and talked about what’s next for her in the company now that she’s no longer the Knockouts Champion, ROH World Women’s Championship or AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

“Yeah, I don’t I don’t know what’s next,” Purrazzo said (per Fightful). “Obviously, you know, Mia Yim is on my radar. I think that I will always want to be a champion in some way, shape, or form. So I don’t know if that’s eventually staking my claim at the Knockouts World Championship again, and the Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, that is a dream match for me for so many reasons. You know, we also have Knockouts Tag Team Championships. So I think that I could find myself a partner, Chelsea Green, and she wants to win some tag gold with me, I’d love that.”