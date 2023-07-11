Deonna Purrazzo On the Possibility of Trinity Winning Impact Knockouts Title At Slammiversary

Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend the Impact Knockouts Championship against Trinity at Slammiversary, and she recently weighed in on the match. Purrazzo spoke with Busted Open Radio ahead of Saturday’s PPV, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Trinity’s potential as champion: “I don’t think as a champion you ever go in wanting to lose, but yes, I think that the division is bigger than just myself. We have a lot of women who work really hard, and [they] also want to carry this division to new heights. If Trinity being the champion, if she can get the best of me and defeat me, does that for our company, then I can’t complain about that.”

On her role in the company: “I think I’ve gotten to a point at Impact where, whether I’m champion or not — I am a three-time champion. So I’ve lost it twice at this point. Whether I’m champion or not, I tend to just keep my role as one of the faces of our company. I’m really grateful for that, and if having a champion who has done a lot more than me is bigger, has a bigger platform than me, brings more eyes to our product, and has more people watching every week, has more people talking about it than me being champion doesn’t matter. You know, we want growth. We want to continue to evolve. If Trinity does that, not just Trinity, if anyone did that, I can’t be upset at the end of the day. That’s best for business.”