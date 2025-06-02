Deonna Purrazzo Has Mixed Thoughts On Potential AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

Deonna Purrazzo says that she goes “back and forth” about the notion of AEW introducing Women’s Tag Team Championships. Purrazzo appeared on a newly-released episode of the Lightweights Podcast (originally recorded in September of last year) and during the conversation she weighed in on the possibility of Women’s Tag Team Titles in AEW and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if AEW needs Women’s Tag Team Titles: “I go back-and-forth on this all the time. I don’t love women’s tag team wrestling. It’s just not something I have a great grasp on, and I think that’s for a lot of women. I don’t necessarily think we are trained to have incredible women’s tag team wrestling matches. However, on the flip side of that, if we got more experience with a particular tag team partner — this is where I say no because I think that you need chemistry with a partner. I think it’s really important to develop a relationship with somebody and tell the audience why you’re in a tag team. When Chelsea (Green) and I became a tag team, it’s like, well, we’re best friends in real life, we travel together, we train together, we have family dinners together, we celebrate holidays together. Here is picture evidence of all of that, video evidence of our relationship. If you’re just thrown into a tag team — me and you are now gonna be a tag team, and that’s what happens with a lot of women’s wrestling. We’re just gonna pick four random people and you’re gonna have a tag team match. There’s no substance to it, there’s no rhyme or reason to it. There’s no reason you and I should work together and I feel like women don’t get the time to tell their stories and develop those relationships so that’s why I say no.

“On the flip side, I think it creates so many opportunities for women, a completely new division for women and particularly in AEW, there’s so many women right now, and so if you paired them up, like we’ve seen — not anymore — but Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander were together for a long time. We understood why they liked each other. We saw Skye Blue and Julia Hart become a tag team. We understood why they were together. If we could do that with any of the girls that aren’t going to be in a World Championship title picture and create a Women’s Tag Team Title division, I think it would create amazing opportunities for us. But I’d only say yes if we’re getting the opportunity to create meaningful tag teams.”

On who she would like to team with: “Yeah, I mean, I think the obvious answer is Britt Baker. That’s one of my other good friends in real life and again, I’ve talked about it a bunch already. Someone I trained and traveled with and came up together with. So I think that’s the most logical answer for me. I think also too, on the flip side of that, if Madison Rayne ever wanted to be a competitor again. Right now, she’s just a women’s coach and we’ve seen her do some pre-show analysis and things like that. I think her coming back and — that’s my best friend in real life. She’s a real reason I got a lot of jobs in wrestling; in AEW, in TNA. It would be really fun to have her back in the ring.”