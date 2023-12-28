Deonna Purrazzo Praises Impact Locker Room As Best She’s Ever Been In

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her time in Impact Wrestling and said it was the best locker room she’s ever been a part of. Purrazzo will be a free agent starting next week.

She said: “Absolutely. Even just to know that I could be leaving has been really sad for me because I do feel like I have a family, I do feel like the locker room is the best locker room I’ve ever been a part of. What you see behind the scenes is genuine. We are having fun doing TikToks, they threw me like a little pre-wedding celebration. We throw birthday parties, we throw baby showers. At Bound For Glory, we put together a whole grazing table just for fun to show each other that we appreciate each other and love each other. That definitely is something that has to weigh on where you go and what you do next because you’re not going to always have that. I think what IMPACT has been able to cultivate is really special.“