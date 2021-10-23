Deonna Purrazzo Praises Masha Slamovich After Match At Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised Masha Slamovich after the two had a match at Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown earlier this month.

She said: “Masha and I had wrestled at Beyond a couple months prior to that. Different dynamic. I was the babyface, she was the bad guy. So it was a little bit of a different match. So going into this knowing I would be wrestling Masha, I was already kind of, ‘Okay, this could be really, really good.’ Then in the ring, I was like, ‘Holy crap, this is great,’ while I was in there. Loved it. It was just kind of easy, it flowed. There’s not a lot of people that I can be super technical with or do something like what we got to do. So when we started with the test of strength and we held onto each other, things like that, I haven’t gotten to do with a lot of people in a long time. It was really fun for me to really get into that technical aspect of wrestling that maybe doesn’t always work with other opponents that I’ve had at IMPACT!. So I knew it was going to be different and hopefully stand out on the card. I had no idea that it would get the reception it did or that she was going to be offered a contract. That was 100% Gail being the agent in the back being like, ‘We need her! We need her!’ Then going out there and offering her. So it felt really good. She’s phenomenal. She didn’t need me to get that opportunity for them to see that in her, but for me to be a part of that is really special for me. Especially being the girl who was the independent girl coming into two different Knockouts tryouts. Like you said, it was my first TV match when I came in to wrestle Brooke Tessmacher. It was my eighth professional wrestling match. I was so in over my head, so to see these girls live that but then really come out on top and really show their talent, and that they’re a star and deserve to be a Knockout, was really special and one of the coolest moments of my career thus far.“