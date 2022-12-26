Deonna Purrazzo Praises Work of Josh Alexander As Impact World Champion

In an interview with Counted Out (via Wrestling Inc), Deonna Purrazzo praised the current run of Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, who faces Bully Ray at Hard to Kill. That event happens on January 13.

She said: “Josh is one of my favorite wrestlers in the entire world and then also one of my favorite humans. Just to watch what he thinks is important — he can just go out there and just do it and not have any second thoughts or anything planned. He is just a wrestler’s wrestler, right up my alley. I’m in awe by all of the matches that he’s had — he just went an hour with Mike Bailey — like that [snaps finger], you know what I mean? I’m really excited to see what happens with Bully Ray at Hard to Kill, and then who’s going to challenge him after. I’m excited to see who dethrones him, because, again, it’s big shoes to fill, and then [see] what that person is going to do with it.“