Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:

On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I to finally see VXT in real life. We always joked that we were the greatest tag team that never actually was and we actually are now.”

On the Knockouts tag division: “I think our Knockouts tag division has grown. We just kind of saw the disbanding of The Influence, so I’m interested to see what Gisele does next, and who kind of becomes a new tag team. I’d love to see Killer Kelly and Masha be a tag team.”

On NXT women she enjoys watching: “Do you know who else I love on NXT? Valentina and [Yulisa] are freaking awesome! I love their energy and I love that they are just so proud of their heritage and putting it out there and they mesh, both of them together.”