Deonna Purrazzo Reaches Major Milestone as Impact Knockouts Champion
June 15, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo reached a major milestone today. She has now been Knockouts Champion for more than 500 cumulative days. She wrote on her social media earlier, “Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion. Long May She Reign. #Virtuosa 👁️”
Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion.
Long May She Reign. #Virtuosa 👁️ pic.twitter.com/gvW9XZ7G0k
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 15, 2023
