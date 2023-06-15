wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Reaches Major Milestone as Impact Knockouts Champion

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Deonna Purrazzo Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo reached a major milestone today. She has now been Knockouts Champion for more than 500 cumulative days. She wrote on her social media earlier, “Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion. Long May She Reign. #Virtuosa 👁️”

Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Wrestling

