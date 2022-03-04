wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Reacts to AEW Purchase of ROH: ‘Things Just Got Interesting’

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is the ROH Women’s World Champion, and she is intrigued by the fact that AEW now owns the company. Purrazzo posted to Twitter to react to Tony Khan’s announcement that he had purchased the company, teasing her long-held desire for a crossover match with AEW’s stars.

Purazzo posted:

