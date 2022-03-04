wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Reacts to AEW Purchase of ROH: ‘Things Just Got Interesting’
March 3, 2022
Deonna Purrazzo is the ROH Women’s World Champion, and she is intrigued by the fact that AEW now owns the company. Purrazzo posted to Twitter to react to Tony Khan’s announcement that he had purchased the company, teasing her long-held desire for a crossover match with AEW’s stars.
Purazzo posted:
Well, things just got interesting… 👀 pic.twitter.com/vBfccH85qC
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) March 3, 2022
The CHAMP CHAMP. #Virtuosa 👁 pic.twitter.com/YAdUKgYiVH
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) March 2, 2022