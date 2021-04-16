wrestling / News
Impact News: Deonna Purrazzo Reacts To Taylor Wilde’s Impending Debut, Tenille Dashwood’s Talk Show Segment Debuts
– Deonna Purrazzo saw the announcement of Taylor Wilde’s impending Impact debut, and took to social media to react. As noted, Impact officially confirmed Wilde is coming on Thursday’s episode. Purrazzo, the Knockouts Champion, reacted by posting:
“Hello @RealTaylorWilde … welcome to The Age of the #Virtuosa.”
Hello @RealTaylorWilde… welcome to The Age of the #Virtuosa 👁#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/WJHCkvLokM
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) April 16, 2021
– Tenille Dashwood debuted her new talk show, “All About Me,” on tonight’s show. You can see the segment below, in which Dashwood invited Gia Miller to ask her questions:
It's all about @TenilleDashwood on her brand new talk show. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MeanGiaMiller @kalebKonley pic.twitter.com/MEh2l7N7Oz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 16, 2021
