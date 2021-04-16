Impact News: Deonna Purrazzo Reacts To Taylor Wilde’s Impending Debut, Tenille Dashwood’s Talk Show Segment Debuts

– Deonna Purrazzo saw the announcement of Taylor Wilde’s impending Impact debut, and took to social media to react. As noted, Impact officially confirmed Wilde is coming on Thursday’s episode. Purrazzo, the Knockouts Champion, reacted by posting:

“Hello @RealTaylorWilde … welcome to The Age of the #Virtuosa.”

– Tenille Dashwood debuted her new talk show, “All About Me,” on tonight’s show. You can see the segment below, in which Dashwood invited Gia Miller to ask her questions: