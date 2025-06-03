Deonna Purrazzo Recalls TNA Reaching Out ‘Last Minute’ To Try & Keep Her

Deonna Purrazzo went from TNA to AEW in 2023, and she says she was “bummed” that TNA waited until the last minute to try and retain her. Purrazzo spoke with Lightweights Podcast for an interview recorded last September but released yesterday and talked about her exit from TNA and more. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On her negotiations with AEW: “It’s funny because I’ve seen a lot of misconception about this, and I’ve talked openly about talking to AEW while I was ending my IMPACT contract and I got permission from Scott D’Amore like 90 days out. So the beginning of October, I was like, ‘Hey, you have not spoke to me about renewing my contract. Is it okay?… I don’t know anything about contract tampering. I don’t want to contract tamper. I don’t want to do anything the wrong way. I respect you, I respect this company so much. Tell me the right way to go about this. You have not spoke to me about re-signing. Is it okay for me to go try to talk to AEW? Or WWE?’ And he was like, ‘Absolutely,’ and he was like, ‘I think that you’re not talking about doing things now… You’re talking about starting January 1st when you would technically be free so, go talk to whoever you wanna talk to.’”

On if she was hurt by TNA not making an effort to re-sign her: “Yes. Like I — yes and no. So, earlier, my contract at IMPACT was originally two years and it had a third-year option that was their option. So at the end of that two-year mark, I had said, ‘I don’t know if this place is for me. Maybe I wanna explore other things. I know it’s your choice but respectfully, could you not take that third-year option?’ And at first, they were like, ‘You can go talk and explore and whatever but we’ll let you know’ and then they picked up the third-year option, which honestly, I’m very thankful for. I think it all worked out the way it should have and I wasn’t upset by that. But when it came to renewing my contract and getting a completely new one, yeah, I was bummed because I just felt like I gave so much heart and soul and 100 percent of me to this company to be — you know, I was Ms. IMPACT Wrestling for three and a half years so, why wouldn’t you wanna keep me? And it wasn’t until last minute… like the end of November that they were like, ‘No! We do wanna keep you’ and I was kind of already like, hmm, but now I don’t think I want to stay. It was just a very weird — I felt like why wouldn’t you wanna keep me? But also, do you not wanna keep me because you thought I wanted to leave? It was a weird communication, honestly. But yeah, I was upset.”