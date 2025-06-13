wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Match Alongside FBI At WrestleCon SuperShow 2024
Deonna Purrazzo joined forces with the FBI at WrestleCon SuperShow 2024 and she recently looked back on the experience. The three faced Los Boricuas & Nathalya Perez at the event and Purrazzo spoke with Fightful for a new interview, noting that she enjoyed the match.
“It was so fun because I just never really thought that was something that I’d be asked to do and it was such like a fleeting thing,” Purrazzo said. “Like Highspots was like, ‘We’re putting on a show. We’re gonna have the FBI versus the Boricuas. They’re gonna have Nathalya. We’d love to have you join the group,’ and it was before I went to AEW that we booked that in.”
She continued, “So, then I was kind of like, ‘Ooh. We don’t see lot of intergender wrestling or mixed tag wrestling at AEW. Is this something that could get me in trouble?’ So I had to get it approved. They were totally cool with the idea. So it was just really fun that I got to do it and I way more fun than I thought I was going to have. It works because Virtuosa is Italian. It’s an Italian word. I think that they welcomed me with open arms and I had to steal a little bit of something from that day.”
Purrazzo is a part of the AEW/ROH roster and most recently competed for the company at the May 8th ROH tapings.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Match Being Planned For AEW All In: Texas (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On How Long Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega Has Been Planned, Continental Classic Update
- Mr. Iguana Says He Was Told He’ll Go Straight To WWE Main Roster
- Former WWE & TNA Wrestlers Set for Upcoming American Gladiators Reboot