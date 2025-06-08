Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Being In Ad For Southern New Hampshire University

Deonna Purrazzo was featured as a graduate an ad for Southern New Hampshire University, and she recently spoke about being in the spot. The ad for the college listed the AEW star as one of its graduates and aired on TV, something Purrazzo was asked about uring her conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. You can see highlights below:

On being in the ad: “How crazy. Honestly, I don’t even know what I did to make this come about. I submitted to a thing and 10 months later they were like, ‘Hey, we love your story.’ I just thought it was like part of like an exit interview thing. So I also had no idea it was as national as it was, but I feel like they were very strategic in where they picked their commercial placement.”

On the ad inspiring fans to go back to school: “Honestly, it’s so cool because so many people have tweeted and come forward about like, ‘I’m going to school,’ and someone just tweeted at me the other day like, ‘You inspired me and now I’m 40 something years old and I have a kid and I’m back for my bachelor’s.’ To reach such a different audience this late in my career, that has absolutely nothing to do with wrestling, but then also is inspiring people later in life to go back to college, that’s what it’s all about. So it’s just been a really great mix of being able to reach a different audience, but then also like, hehehe, I’m not on Dynamite but I’m on Dynamite.”