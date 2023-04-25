Deonna Purrazzo On Regaining Her Confidence In Impact After WWE Exit

Deonna Purrazzo is a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion, and she recently discussed how she regained her confidence in Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo appeared on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz and talked about her mindset after she left WWE and how she turned that around. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how she felt after exiting WWE: “It took a while for me to kind of even feel confident in the fact that I wanted to continue to wrestle. And so I was very unsure when I first came to Impact of ‘Do I sign a contract? ‘Cause I just got out of one that I was really miserable in.’ So I kind of just didn’t know what my next steps were and wanted to feel it out.”

On regaining her confidence in Impact: “But almost immediately, it was like ‘This place feels good. This place feels comfortable. It feels like a place I can thrive in.’ And I was able to obviously. I signed, and it’s almost been 3 ½ years now. I wouldn’t say immediately I knew — because I was in a really weird place personally and professionally — but it was a really great fit right away.”