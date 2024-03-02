Deonna Purrazzo Reportedly Files Trademark on Her Nickname

– Fightful reports that AEW star Deonna Purrazzo filed a trademark on her nickname, “The Virtuosa,” this week. The filing was reportedly done yesterday (March 1) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark filing had the following description:

Mark For: THE VIRTUOSA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Purrazzo is set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW World Title at tomorrow’s AEW Revolution event. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.