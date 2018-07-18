wrestling / News
Various News: Deonna Purrazzo & 3 Others Set For The Mae Young Classic, The Miz Shares A Slideshow Of His MLB All-Star Accolades, Homicide Hypes Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV
– WWE has officially announced that Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessica Elaban, and Reina González are all confirmed for the tournament. Here is the field so far….
* Tegan Nox
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Jessica Elaban
* Reina González
* Kaitlyn
* Io Shirai
* Jinny
* Kacy Catanzaro
* Nicole Matthews
* Rhea Ripley
– The Miz shared the following slideshow of the headlines he made over the course of the last few days after his celebrity softball MVP performance…
Don’t worry I gave everyone Miz Participation Awards for their efforts. @mlb All-Star #CelebSoftball pic.twitter.com/l5BOr1JZov
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 18, 2018
– Here is Homicide, cutting a promo ahead of Sunday’s clash with Konnan’s LAX…
"@Ortiz5150 and @SantanaLAX forgot where they came from, and they just realized that they're dealing with the devil of LAX!"
Homicide and the OGz are confident of success in the 5150 Street Fight THIS SUNDAY at Slammiversary. #SlamXVI pic.twitter.com/F7tKGz6gbR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2018