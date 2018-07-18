Quantcast

 

Various News: Deonna Purrazzo & 3 Others Set For The Mae Young Classic, The Miz Shares A Slideshow Of His MLB All-Star Accolades, Homicide Hypes Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Deonna Purrazzo WOH

WWE has officially announced that Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessica Elaban, and Reina González are all confirmed for the tournament. Here is the field so far….

* Tegan Nox
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Jessica Elaban
* Reina González
* Kaitlyn
* Io Shirai
* Jinny
* Kacy Catanzaro
* Nicole Matthews
* Rhea Ripley

– The Miz shared the following slideshow of the headlines he made over the course of the last few days after his celebrity softball MVP performance…

– Here is Homicide, cutting a promo ahead of Sunday’s clash with Konnan’s LAX…

