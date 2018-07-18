Various News: Deonna Purrazzo & 3 Others Set For The Mae Young Classic, The Miz Shares A Slideshow Of His MLB All-Star Accolades, Homicide Hypes Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV

– WWE has officially announced that Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessica Elaban, and Reina González are all confirmed for the tournament. Here is the field so far….

* Tegan Nox

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Jessica Elaban

* Reina González

* Kaitlyn

* Io Shirai

* Jinny

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Nicole Matthews

* Rhea Ripley

– The Miz shared the following slideshow of the headlines he made over the course of the last few days after his celebrity softball MVP performance…

Don’t worry I gave everyone Miz Participation Awards for their efforts. @mlb All-Star #CelebSoftball pic.twitter.com/l5BOr1JZov — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 18, 2018

– Here is Homicide, cutting a promo ahead of Sunday’s clash with Konnan’s LAX…