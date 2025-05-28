wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Responds to Fan Asking If She’ll Be Appearing on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
– In a recent fan exchange on social media earlier today, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo commented on if she’d be appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Purrazzo last wrestled on AEW TV on February 26, losing to Harley Cameron.
A fan asked, “Are you pulling up to Dynamite tonight?” She later responded, “During picture in picture, probably.” You can view that exchange below:
long time. no see. https://t.co/hpScaH6yPY
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 28, 2025
During picture in picture, probably. https://t.co/TZm28qc0Lb
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 28, 2025
