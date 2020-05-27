wrestling / News

Deonna Purrazzo Returning to Impact Wrestling (Video)

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is making her return to Impact Wrestling, as seen on tonight’s episode. During tonight’s show, a vignette aired for Purrazzo using her “Virtuosa” gimmick. You can see that video below.

Purrazzo competed for TNA sporadically from 2014 to 2017. She signed with WWE in 2018 and was released during the massive talent cut in April.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading