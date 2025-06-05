wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Her Dream Matchup Against Mercedes Mone
– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo discussed her dream matchup, which would be a Submission Match against reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“A submission match [against] Mercedes Mone. I just think we’ve both, like, established careers on our submissions. Me with the Fujiwara, primarily in WWE with her with the Bank Statement. I just think that the wrestler she is, and she is very much a technician in her own right, and so am I, we can make magic, particularly with a submission match.”
Mercedes Mone is currently scheduled to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12. The pay-per-view event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
