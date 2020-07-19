Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Who She’d Like To Work With In Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her arrival in Impact Wrestling and which talents on the roster she wants to work with. Here are highlights:

On having a match at Slammiversary: “So I know that, like, coming in and having such a high profile match puts the target on my back. That is a target that I see very clearly and that I’ve put on myself too. I feel this pressure to perform at a new level, at a higher standard than I’ve gotten to perform in the past. I think that just comes with the territory of like coming in and being like, ‘I am a star and we might not have all seen it before. But rest assured, the next seven or eight weeks we will all see what I feel about myself.’ For IMPACT to give me that platform, for IMPACT to give me the time to develop myself and develop my personality, my character, and prove to the world that I deserve this opportunity, that I’m worthy of this opportunity as a person, means the world to me because I haven’t gotten to do a lot of these things before anywhere.”

On who she wants to work with: “I trained with Tasha Steelz. So to be able to work with Tasha in this capacity in a new place, never been here. I couldn’t tell you the last time we wrestled probably three years ago now. We both changed so much. So that would be like a dream come true for me. But then there is Taya Valkyrie, there is Kylie Rae, there’s Neveah. People that I haven’t really ever gotten to spend a lot of time in the ring with. And I just think that we have such different styles. I mean, that is true for everyone across the division. It’s so diverse in what we all bring to the table. So those are just three names I’m throwing out. But I want to be able to wrestle every single one of them when I become champion at Slammiversary.”