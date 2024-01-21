Deonna Purrazzo Looks Back At ROH Experience, Says Women Were Held Back There

Deonna Purrazzo was part of ROH’s women’s division before she went to WWE, and she recently reflected on her time there. Purrazzo spoke on Talk is Jericho about her experience in the company, which ran from 2015 to 2018, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if the ROH women’s division helped the company at its peak: “[Laughs]. No. I think, for many different reason, we were very held back. I think there were people in higher positions that didn’t believe in women’s wrestling. I couldn’t tell you the emails I sent to Joe Koff and I would get the statistics from YouTube pages and Instagram numbers and be like, ‘look at the interaction we’re getting. Look at the numbers we’re bringing to the company. We deserve better.’ I don’t feel it ever happened.”

On if that was why she left: “Yeah, at the same time, mid-2018 WWE had approached me about having me in the Mae Young Classic, having them sign me, but I was in the middle of my Ring of Honor contract. I did have an opt out clause, so six months in, I could say, ‘This isn’t for me, I want to leave,’ and that’s exactly what I did. I felt like my hands were tied, but I’m trying so hard, I’m fighting for women to get this opportunity, and it’s not happening, and I don’t know what else I can do personally, professionally, and more I could give of myself to make it happen, so maybe it’s time to move on.”