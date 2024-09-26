wrestling / News
Deonna Purrazzo Says Time In ROH ‘Means Everything’
In an interview with Conversations with the Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Deonna Purrazzo spoke about her time in Ring of Honor and explained why it ‘means everything’ to her.
She said: “Oh, that means everything to me. I feel like, Ring Of Honor, talking about it — getting to go back a couple of years ago, my heart is like a Ring Of Honor kid. That’s who I am. That’s my wrestling identity. I got to really develop who the Virtuosa was going to be before I even knew who she was going to be by developing that Ring Of Honor division. I think that, yeah, women’s wrestling kind of got put back on the map a little bit, but we fought so hard for each and every single one of those matches. Each and every single like social pre-tape that we did, we had to fight so hard to do that. I think more than fighting for women’s wrestling, I learned a lot about the fight I had inside of me as a professional and what I was willing to put up with and what I wasn’t willing to put up with and the direction that I saw myself and the division going. So, I look back on those days, there was so much shit we went through, but like so fondly of, like, those are my formative years and that’s when I learned who I was going to be in this wrestling crazy business.“
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Confirms He Had an Idea For Stephanie McMahon Impregnation Angle
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Vince McMahon Reveals He Never Saw Himself Retiring, Has Computers in His Brain That Work Against Him
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV