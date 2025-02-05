– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo discussed WWE United States Women’s Champion Chelsea Green and why Green is like a sister to her. The two used to be a tag team together in TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling), where they held the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles together. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Deonna Purrazzo on Chelsea Green: “I don’t have a sister. If I had to liken my relationship to what it would be like to have a sister, that’s my sister. To watch her succeed means even more than myself succeeding because that’s who I’d want to give everything to if I couldn’t have it.”

On seeing Green hold an inauguration as champion: “I have a history degree. I love US, American history, so to watch her, like, embrace being United States Champion, using all US history, US government terms, she had a whole inauguration, which I loved helping her put together. It was just so fun and I’m so proud.”