Deonna Purrazzo Says Expressing Creative Unhappiness Is Frowned Upon In NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo spoke about feeling unhappy with her creative direction in NXT and how she thinks expressing that was frowned upon backstage. Here are highlights:

On sticking up for herself: “I don’t know that anyone was going to bat for me except me. You know, it’s funny, because just in life, but especially in wrestling, people say one thing but do complete opposite. So you don’t ever really know what people are doing for you. It could help you or it could hurt you. I’ve always felt self-advocation, if anyone is going to stick up for me it needs to be me because I can’t trust anyone else to do it.”

On the culture in NXT: “I just feel like NXT is a culture of you’re grateful for what you get and you don’t ask for more, and I wasn’t grateful for what I got. Because I feel like I worked my ass off to get to NXT. I worked my ass off to prove I belonged there when I got there. I gave so much of myself to promos and having vignettes filmed on my own dime and my own time. [I] thought out character ideas, vignettes for me as a tag team, for vignettes of me, Chelsea (Green), and Rachel (Evers) as a trio, for myself—I just invested a lot of me in different ways that they could use me and use my potential and it did fall on deaf ears. Because when I got opportunities they were given to other people because “I wasn’t ready,” and I didn’t let it slide.”

On if she was let go for being unhappy with creative direction: “So, I don’t know that all of us that expressed creative unhappiness, if that was the reason we were let go. Because there was a few people who were in that group,” Purrazzo said. “But, I definitely feel like that’s frowned upon in NXT. For me I feel like, and maybe it’s just making myself feel better, but that was probably a reason why I was let go. Because I said a month ago, “Hey, I’m not happy. If you’re not going to do something with me, let me go. Let me figure this out somewhere else.'”