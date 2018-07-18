Deonna Purrazzo Says She Landed Her Dream Job Signing With WWE

– Deonna Purrazzo spoke with Sporting News about her signing with WWE and joining the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Highlights are below:

On her previous WWE appearances: “You get to interact with everyone and you get to take a little piece of each person with you, each bit of their knowledge that they’ve accumulated over their years wrestling. To be able to come in just for a week or a day at ‘SmackDown’ and really just gain all that knowledge, it helped me be a more well-rounded wrestler outside and in my own endeavors.”

on her in-ring style: “I’m very, very meticulous when I get in the ring. I very much believe that no matter my size or my opponent’s size, everyone’s joints work the same. So if I can pinpoint whether it’s the Fujiwara armbar or even if it’s someone’s leg, we all break down the same at the end of the day. I very meticulous and very methodical when I get in the ring.”

On signing with WWE: “Your dream job comes along once in a lifetime. So, to give up other opportunities wasn’t a big deal to me because this is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a part of NXT. I wanted to come to the Performance Center every day and work towards being a WWE superstar one day.”